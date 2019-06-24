Lillian J. Zak

Lillian (Baklik) Zak, age 93, of Shelton, entered into eternal rest with her loving daughters by her side on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Bishop Wicke Health Care Center. She was the devoted wife of 66 years to the late Walter J. Zak. Lillian was born in Shelton on Feb. 25, 1926, daughter of the late Joseph and Louise (Singer) Baklik and was a lifelong Shelton resident. Lillian was employed at Sikorsky Aircraft for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, going to flea markets and tag sales. She especially loved having her family over for Sunday dinners. She is the beloved mother of Diane Durrschmidt (Rick), Nancy Durrschmidt (Chris) and Sharon Badowski (Mark); loving grandmother of Richard (Meredith), Christopher (Rachelle), Kyle (Chelsey), Kimberly (Chris), Tracey (Frank), Lisa (Phillip) and Brian (Melanie); and great grandmother of Mariah, Frankie, Peyton, Olivia, Lucas, Max, and Claire, loving sister of Anne Zak and also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters Antonia Preneta, Mary Flanceski and Louise Hardaswick and her brother Edward Baklik. Friends are invited to greet Lillian's family on Tuesday (TODAY) from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday at 9 a.m. for her Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 50 Fairmont Place, Shelton. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Special Olympics Shelton through the Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary