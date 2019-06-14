Resources More Obituaries for Limous Bell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Limous G. Bell

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers Memoriam In Loving Memory Of LIMOUS G. BELL June 14, 1984 - June 14, 2019 35 Year Anniversary in Heaven DEAREST FATHER, Today as our nation celebrates Flag Day, our beloved Father, Staff Sargent of the United States Army, stationed in the Philippines during WWII, served our country with valor, honor and dignity. His great wisdom and awareness educated family and friends in the significance and meaning of loyalty to faith and country, honesty, fair play, hard work, geneorsity and kindess. Our most profound memories were family trips to the drag races at Raceway Park, English County, Jersey and Dover Driveway in Wingsdale, New York. Blessed with brilliant automotive skills, espeically with automobile carboration, earned him a well deserved reputation throughout the city of Bridgeport, among his peers of auto machanics. Recalling all the young men with their muscle cars coming to our Father, his automotive opinons always enlightened by the maxiumum power of those engines and sometimes experienced a ride with our Father behind the wheel, would shock them at how much maximum output their engines of their cars were capable of. During this time our Father recieved national recognition by placing 10th in the nation at an auto show in Boston, MA. He rebuilt the engine of a 1956 Mercury Cyclone with an all chrome design, the body of the car was painted with large metal flake green and was truly beautiful. In the 1970's when customers in need of his service became more abundant, he opened an automotive service station at 210 Madison Ave in Bridgeport named Discount Service. Our Father would serve the residents of Bridgeport and all who came to him for their auto and truck repairs, devoted and would guarantee the work to his customers with fulll satisfaction. During many late nights the police and K-9 unit of the city of Bridgeport who served, protected and sacrificed their lives for the residents of the city of Bridgeport and all God's children, would do a welfare check on our Father, which gave him a sense of security and peace. Today, the police and K-9 unit of the city of Bridgeport still continute the legacy to serve, protect and sacrifice their lives for the residents of the city of Bridgeport and all of God's children. May our blessed Lord's protection, grace, strength and peace be with them all now and forever. Amen. On the evening of June 14, 1984, with our family at his side, our beloved mother Lillian who entered eternal life on December 29, 2010 as well as our beoved sister Liz who enetered enteral life Janauary 21, 2013, said to him lovingly and prayfully, "go to sleep Limous" and our blessed Lord and his Holy Mother the blessed Virgin Mary and all the Angels and Saints granted her petition. So dear Father, we know that you, our mother and sister are joined together where there is no more pain or weeping, and the love we shared deepens our union with God and each other eternally. Amen. With abundant love and prayers forever, and Happy Father's Day. Debbie, Ronnie, Darryl, Spouses, Grandchildren, Family and Friends. Published in Connecticut Post on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries