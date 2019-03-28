Connecticut Post Obituaries
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
Linda Ariano, age 67, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully in her home on March 25, 2019. Linda was born in Stamford and was a lifelong Trumbull resident. She was a teacher for more than thirty years before her retirement. She is survived by her loving husband Richard; her siblings, Russell Stewart of Fairfield, John Stewart of Yarmouth, MA and Anne Stewart of Winderham, FL; several nieces and nephews. At the request of the family all funeral arrangements are private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 28, 2019
