|
|
Linda Clarke Thompson
Linda Clarke Thompson, beloved wife of the late Eugene G. Thompson, passed away October 26 at the age of 80, surrounded with love by her cherished son Marc Thompson, and his wife Lisa. Linda was born and raised in Norwalk and has been a Fairfield resident for over 50 years. Friends may call on Wednesday, October 30 from 4-7 p.m. at the FAIRFIELD FUNERAL HOME OF EDMUND W. DOUGIELLO. Full obituary for Linda and further funeral arrangements to follow.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 28, 2019