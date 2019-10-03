|
Linda Dorothy Sliva
Linda Dorothy (Sabol) Sliva, age 76 of Trumbull, beloved wife of Charles Sliva Sr., passed away, the morning of Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born in Bridgeport, the second daughter to the late Joseph Sabol Sr. and Dorothy Hendrickson Sabol. She graduated from Central High School. After graduating, Linda worked as a secretary at Remington Rand in Bridgeport. She and Charles were married on October 17, 1970. The mother of three, Linda loved nothing more than time she spent raising her children. Linda very much enjoyed spending time with family, cooking and deeply caring for the welfare of animals. She generally loved life as it happened around her. Survivors in addition to her husband include her devoted children Charles Sliva Jr. of Chicago, Darlene (Sliva) Bingham and husband Jeffrey of Hinsdale, IL, and Craig Sliva and wife Sarah of Chicago. Linda cherished her six grandchildren Piper, Amelia, Lucy, Sawyer, Eloise and Welles and enjoyed spending time with them in Trumbull and Chicago. Linda is also survived by her brother, Joseph Sabol Jr. of Trumbull and sister Maryann Lian and husband John of Arizona and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Denise Sabol. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 7 at 10 a.m., at Christ the King Church, 4700 Madison Avenue, Trumbull, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. Friends may call Sunday, October 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Foundation, 225 East Chicago Avenue, Box 4, Chicago, IL 60611-2991. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 4, 2019