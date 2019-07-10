Linda L. (Cullen) David, 57, of Hillsboro NH lost her battle with cancer on Friday January 4, 2019 with her husband Robert by her side. Linda was born May 23, 1961 in Stratford, CT to the late Richard and Mary Ann (Marcurio) Cullen, before moving to Hillsboro, NH in 2011. Linda graduated from Stratford High School in 1979 and went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps. She was the manager of the Hillsboro Family Dollar, where she made lots of friends and did great things for the community. Linda had a heart of gold. She was never afraid to scold parents for buying cigarettes before buying food or shoes for their children and was known for donating a box of cereal or a pair of shoes to families in need. She also donated to the Food Bank and National Guard. Linda is survived by her husband, Robert A. David of Hillsboro, NH, her son Sean Pilley (Kristen) of Stratford and daughter Carrie Neuendorf of Lorraine, OH, two stepchildren and eight grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday July 19, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace in Stratford, CT. Burial to follow at Union Cemetery.