1/1
Linda DeNitto
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda DeNitto
Linda DeNitto, age 72 of Bridgeport passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at CT Hospice in Branford after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Joseph DeNitto Sr. Born in Rochester, NH on March 15, 1948, she was the daughter of Wallace and Helen Whitaker. She is survived by her siblings; Madeline Alaimo, Jeannett Leger, Linda Sue Liuzzo and Robert Bottomley and her stepsons and their wives; Christopher DeNitto, Joseph and Cindy DeNitto and Jeffrey and Vicky DeNitto, as well as many nieces and nephews and grandchildren.
All services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved