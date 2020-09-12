Linda DeNitto
Linda DeNitto, age 72 of Bridgeport passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at CT Hospice in Branford after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Joseph DeNitto Sr. Born in Rochester, NH on March 15, 1948, she was the daughter of Wallace and Helen Whitaker. She is survived by her siblings; Madeline Alaimo, Jeannett Leger, Linda Sue Liuzzo and Robert Bottomley and her stepsons and their wives; Christopher DeNitto, Joseph and Cindy DeNitto and Jeffrey and Vicky DeNitto, as well as many nieces and nephews and grandchildren.
All services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com