Linda B. Dorman
Linda B. Bukoff Dorman, age 77, of Stratford, beloved mother of Jamie Dorman Malloy, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 in her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born in Bridgeport on September 9, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Elias and Gertrude Mutter Bukoff. Linda graduated from Harding High School in 1961, where she was a cheerleader and went on to graduate from UCONN in 1965. She was employed by the Stratford Board of Education, where she taught for 35 years. She loved movies, going to Broadway shows and out to dinner, was an avid reader and member of the BUDS book club. Linda loved to travel, especially to Newport, RI which was a favorite of hers. The highlight of the last seven years was being able to spend time with her beloved granddaughter, Peyton. Linda is survived by one daughter, Jamie Malloy and husband Edward of Eastport, NY, one cherished granddaughter, Peyton Malloy, one sister-in-law, Gertrude Bukoff of Stratford and three nieces. In addition to her beloved parents, Linda was also predeceased by one brother, Harry Bukoff. Due to the current health situation, all services were held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. The family wishes to thank Sonny, for all of her compassion and care given to Linda. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire, may contribute to the Norma F. Pfriem Breast Care Center, 111 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -