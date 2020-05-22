Linda E. Nichols
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Linda E. Nichols, 75, of Southport, CT on May 9, 2020. She was born to the late Veda and George Butlin, July 30, 1944, in Bridgeport, CT. The family moved to Milford in 1956 where they became longtime residence. Linda graduated from Jonathan Law High School in 1962. She remained a resident of Milford until 1964 when she got married and ultimately made a home with her own family in Southport.
Linda started her career working at Temp Agencies. As time progressed, she went on to become a successful Payroll Accountant working for Howland-Steinbach and Chesebrough-Pond's. Linda finished her career working for and later retiring from Neon Inc. in Norwalk, CT. Some of her passions included cooking, gardening, traveling, watching history movies, reading novels, bowling, needle point, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Linda was a dedicated mother and wife first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as "Mema". She will be loved and missed by her husband of 56 years Edward; daughter, Michelle (Patrick); sons, Kenneth and Matthew (Mary Jo); brother, Bill (Bill); and grandchildren, Paul (Hanna), Krista, and Brian. Linda will also be forever remembered by her numerous brother/sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff and medical team at the Bridgeport Hospital Intensive Care Unit for the care and compassion given to Linda.
In keeping with Linda's wishes, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the National MS Society via their website: www.nationalmssociety.org/donate or by check to PO Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 22, 2020.