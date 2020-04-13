|
|
Linda Grayeck
Linda Jean Grayeck, age 76 of Trumbull, formerly from Stratford, CT passed away from complications of the coronavirus on Good Friday, April 10, 2020.
Born on October 6, 1943 in Milford, MA to Albert and Pearl Soderberg, Linda was the middle child of three and grew up in Upton, MA.
Linda attended the University of Bridgeport School of Nursing on scholarship and became an RN. She married during college and was a loving mother to three children, Leonard, Wendy and Steve. Linda was a longtime member of Black Rock Church in Fairfield, CT.
Linda was a nurse for 38 years and took great pride in caring for her patients, becoming close friends with her co-workers and working the midnight shift to support her family. She worked at the VA Hospital, 3030 Park, Bridgeport Hospital, Stratford VNA, Bridgeport VNA, Cambridge Manor, Maefair Health Care Center, and others.
Linda's favorite place was the beach and she enjoyed sewing, listening to Paul Anka, watching UConn Huskies Men's basketball, collecting things, Friendly's ice cream, rice krispie treats, lollipops and family trips to Disney World.
In September 2003, Linda survived a one-car accident while driving home. Her brand new car had less than 200 miles on it and probably saved her life. She had broken two bones in her neck that went undiagnosed for almost four weeks! The surgery to correct this situation required the doctor to re-break the bones and stitch them back together with copper wire. As a result, Linda had limited movement of her neck and ultimately had to retire from nursing.
In July of 2017, Linda fell at home and was unable to get up. She ended up in the emergency room at Bridgeport Hospital with dehydration along with other ailments. After being at the hospital for a couple weeks, she contracted a blood infection and ended up becoming a patient at Maefair Health Care Center in Trumbull, CT. Shortly after arriving at Maefair, she ended up on hospice. At one point, it was almost certain that death was near – she was down to 4 or 5 breaths a minute and was given massive amounts of morphine to help with her transition. Well, one night Linda felt a good/warm feeling move through her body and she was healed. She was removed from hospice and continued to work on strengthening her mobility. Linda enjoyed getting out to attend church and family holidays.
Linda was predeceased by her son Steven in 2010, her father, Albert in 1996, and her mother, Pearl in 2012. She is survived by her son, Leonard and daughter, Wendy Hensel and her son-in-law, Keith Hensel, and granddaughters, Sarah and Grace Hensel.
She is also survived by her sister, Ann Perkins (husband Robert) and brother, Arvid Soderberg (wife Leah) as well as her nephew, Richard Perkins, and nieces, Deborah Perkins, Kara Howard, and Christina Newman. She is also survived by her former spouse, Richard Grayeck, of Stratford, CT.
The family would like to thank the staff at Maefair Health Care Center of Trumbull, CT for taking care of Linda the last few years and the front-line staff at Bridgeport Hospital for taking care of her the 10 days she valiantly battled the coronavirus.
Due to the current health crisis, a service will be announced at a later date. Charitable donations can be sent to JDRF, PO BOX 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920. To express condolences online, visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 14, 2020