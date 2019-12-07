|
Linda M. Klein
Linda M. Klein, age 73, of Stratford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Griffin Hospital, Derby surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Barry Klein. Born in Bridgeport on October 17, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Sue Laporta Gabriel. Mrs. Klein obtained her Master's degree from Sacred Heart University before embarking on a path of educating children. She began her teaching career in Bridgeport at the Waltersville School and later at the Roberto Clemente School. She then began working in a tutoring program that took her through Catholic Schools in Stratford such as Holy Name, St. James and finally Franklin School, where she retired from in 2012. She was proud to have been a past President of the PTA at both the Stratford High School and Franklin School, where she built many lasting friendships. She enjoyed gardening and also was creative with arts and crafts. Her greatest enjoyment however was found in the time she spent with family and friends. A loving and devoted wife, mother, aunt and friend to many, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her beloved husband Barry of 44 years, other survivors include her loving son, Jason Klein of Derby, her sisters, Elaine Gabriel of Trumbull and Judy Gabriel of Derby, her niece, Danielle Cuseo of Derby and her nephew, Brian Cuseo and his wife Hannah of Burlington, VT. Other survivors include her great niece, Lucy Cuseo and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 10:30 a.m. in St. James Church, Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 8, 2019