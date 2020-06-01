Linda M. Rossetti
Linda M. Rossetti, age 65, of Shelton passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. She was born in Bridgeport on November 21, 1954. She was the beloved wife of Rocco J. "Rocky" Rossetti, III and the daughter of Dolores Rende Scinto of Stratford and the late Anthony Joseph Scinto. Linda dedicated 46 years in the Radiology Department of Bridgeport Hospital as the Manager of Imaging Services. Over the decades Linda had touched and inspired many lives as an educator and clinical coordinator for the radiologic technology students. Linda's greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her family—from weekly Sunday dinner to hosting large holiday gatherings. Whether it was Easter pies on Good Friday or her famous Christmas cookie trays, Linda found joy in catering for others. She was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, godmother and friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her mother and beloved husband Rocky of 40 years, she leaves behind her loving son, Joseph R. Rossetti and his wife Amita of Prospect; her cherished granddaughter, Mia Rossetti; her brother, Robert Scinto of Stratford; her father and mother-in-law, Rocco J. Rossetti, Jr. and Antoinette Gaeta Rossetti of Port St. Lucie, FL; her sister-in-law, Nancy Iannacone and her husband Randy, also of Port St. Lucie; as well as her nieces, Jeanette Scinto and Kayla Iannacone and nephew, Anthony Scinto and his wife Victoria. She also leaves behind nineteen first cousins, two aunts and one uncle. "In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation, https://foundation.bridgeporthospital.org/."
Due to limitations on social gatherings, funeral services and burial will be held privately. A memorial service and celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date when conditions allow. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Linda M. Rossetti, age 65, of Shelton passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. She was born in Bridgeport on November 21, 1954. She was the beloved wife of Rocco J. "Rocky" Rossetti, III and the daughter of Dolores Rende Scinto of Stratford and the late Anthony Joseph Scinto. Linda dedicated 46 years in the Radiology Department of Bridgeport Hospital as the Manager of Imaging Services. Over the decades Linda had touched and inspired many lives as an educator and clinical coordinator for the radiologic technology students. Linda's greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her family—from weekly Sunday dinner to hosting large holiday gatherings. Whether it was Easter pies on Good Friday or her famous Christmas cookie trays, Linda found joy in catering for others. She was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, godmother and friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her mother and beloved husband Rocky of 40 years, she leaves behind her loving son, Joseph R. Rossetti and his wife Amita of Prospect; her cherished granddaughter, Mia Rossetti; her brother, Robert Scinto of Stratford; her father and mother-in-law, Rocco J. Rossetti, Jr. and Antoinette Gaeta Rossetti of Port St. Lucie, FL; her sister-in-law, Nancy Iannacone and her husband Randy, also of Port St. Lucie; as well as her nieces, Jeanette Scinto and Kayla Iannacone and nephew, Anthony Scinto and his wife Victoria. She also leaves behind nineteen first cousins, two aunts and one uncle. "In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation, https://foundation.bridgeporthospital.org/."
Due to limitations on social gatherings, funeral services and burial will be held privately. A memorial service and celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date when conditions allow. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 1, 2020.