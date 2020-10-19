Linda Michaud
Linda Michaud, 71, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully at her beautiful home on Friday, October 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a brave battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. Linda was the beloved wife of Joseph McGee. Just last year they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with their closest loved ones. Linda was the devoted mother to Chelsea McGee and her husband Steven Hurd and Kiera McGee. She was the beloved "Winnie" to her grandson Colin Hurd. Linda also leaves her sisters Patrice (Roger) Lebert, Alison Michaud (Joseph Mandese) and Kimberly Michaud (Claire Borrelli). She also leaves behind her cherished nieces and nephews and their spouses and children, her dear cousins, colleagues, and lifelong neighbors and friends.
Linda was born in Fairfield on November 4, 1948 to the late Paul and Mary Gerrity Michaud. Linda was a Clinical Social Worker for Catholic Charities in Bridgeport and Norwalk for over 30 years. Linda's profession as a Social Worker and her service to others was central to who she was as a person. Her desire to help others and to share their journey towards health and peace was embedded in who she was as a person. These values, her warmth, her non-judgemental attitude, and her ability to provide a safe and open space for those she loved were a cornerstone to both her work but more so, who she was and how she lived her life.
She also loved a bargain and had a great eye for design, loved tending to her garden, cooking, entertaining and welcoming her friends and family into her home. She would readily share her opinions and values often with wit. Her love also extended to her animals, most recently her golden retriever, Lea, who never left her side during her illness. Above all, she was the happiest when she was around her family and friends.
Linda's family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to her devoted Doctors, the nurses at St. Vincent's infusion center and wound care center as well as her team of Visiting Nurses.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday at 11 a.m. The family encourages anyone to join virtually at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/31038793
. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent's Swim Across the Sound: 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606 or to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission: PO Box 9057, Bridgeport, CT 06601-9057. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com