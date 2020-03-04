|
|
Linda M. Mills
July 18, 1930 - February 26, 2020Linda Mills, age 89 of Bridgeport, returned to the Loving Arms of the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport, CT. She was born in Kingston, Jamaica to the late Vera Morris and the late Frank Milligen prior to relocating to Stamford, then the Bridgeport area where she has resided since. She brought her entire family from Jamaica to the US, and adopted many friends as family. She loved singing, dancing and writing, but most of all she loved teaching, often quoting that she was a "teacher, not a novice." She was employed at various companies, but most recently prior to retiring was employed at the Sheraton Hotel in Stamford, CT; Linda is the loving Mother of Vivienne (Linton) Daley, Beverly (Barrington) Douglas, Juanito Mills, and Ricky Mills; the caring grandmother of 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. and a host of nieces and nephews and friends whom will all sorely miss her; she was predeceased by her son, the late Dennis Barth. Viewing/Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Funeraria Luz de Paz, (Peaceful Light Funeral Home), 426 East Washington Avenue, Bridgeport, CT. Funeral Services are scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at the Silliman Memorial Baptist Church, 1728 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT viewing time until 10:00 a.m. when the formal Funeral Service will begin; Interment will take place soon thereafter at the Lakeview Cemetery, 885 Boston Avenue, Bridgeport, CT. Linda's memorial webpage has been established as a place where you may share with the family endless memories but is found EXCLUSIVELY at www.luzdepaz.com;
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 6, 2020