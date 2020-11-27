Linda Z. Mowad
10/22/1942 - 11/26/2020"Sitti"
PROSPECT – Linda (Ziter) Mowad age 78 of Prospect, entered fully into God's embrace on Thanksgiving morning, November 26, 2020 at home, with her devoted family by her side.
Linda was born in Springfield Massachusetts on October 22, 1942. The daughter of the late John and Mary (Saba) Ziter. She graduated from Cathedral High School and Providence Hospital, School of Nursing where she earned her degree in nursing. She came to Waterbury in 1966 and worked at St. Mary's Hospital in the Operating Room. She later was employed by Yale University where she was the Director of the Cancer Information Center for 35 years. She is a past chairman of the national Board of Directors for the American Cancer Society
. She also was the 1998 recipient of the St. Georges Award from the American Cancer Society
. She ultimately retired from Yale and the ACS in 2011, Affectionately known as "Sitti", the joy and center of her life after retirement was her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a founding member and parishioner of Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Church and she will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know and love her.
Left to honor her love and legacy and treasure her memories are her children; son, George Mowad II and his wife, Krista of Prospect and daughter, Theresa Wright and her husband, Jason of Stratford, and her sister, Frances Ziter of Myrtle Beach, SC, Linda was blessed with seven grandchildren; Madelynn, Jenna, Grant, Garrett, Finneas, Tess and Amelia. Linda's family would like to thank and acknowledge their cousin, Nafie Saba - Shapazian, who cared for Linda during her illness, every day until the very end of her life Funeral services for Mrs. Mowad will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 when a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 74 West Main St. on the green, in Waterbury at 10:00 a.m. Those planning to attend should meet directly at the church and comply with all state and federal guidelines in effect for COVD #19. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Watertown. Walk through visitation for Mrs. Mowad will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 4:00 till 7:00 p.m. at Casey's Eastside Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1987 East Main St., Waterbury, CT 06705. Vigil prayer service will be held at 6:00 p.m. To honor Linda's memory, donations in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society
or Our Lady of Lebanon Church, 8 East Mountain Rd., Waterbury, CT 06706. Memories endure only if you share them, so you are encouraged to leave a condolence, words of comfort or a personal memory with the Mowad family on Linda's tribute page at www.eastsidememorial.com
.