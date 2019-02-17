Linda Naum

Linda Naum, 73, of Easton, passed away on February 15, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born on September 24, 1945 in Jamestown, New York. She attended Jamestown High School and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Buffalo.

Linda was a dedicated teacher educating students in Indiana, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. A passionate advocate for animal rights, she volunteered for many years at a no kill animal shelter. Linda knitted, crocheted and was a professional quilter. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed music, playing the piano, banjo and bagpipes.

Linda was a devoted wife of 51 years to husband, Richard, and a proud mother to children Jason Naum and his wife Magdelena of Swarthmore, Pennsylvania and Jennifer Palmer and her husband Keith of Redding. She adored her three grandchildren, Kuba, Amanda and Emily.

Linda was predeceased by her parents, Helmer and Dorothy Boberg and sister, Nancy.

Friends are invited to attend her memorial service on Saturday, February 23 at 11:00 a.m. at Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main Street in Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Connecticut Humane Society. Published in Connecticut Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary