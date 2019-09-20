|
Memoriam In Loving Memory of Linda Notarnicola My Beloved Wife 8/15/1943 - 9/20/2015 On the morning of September 20, 2015, I was with you when you took your last breath at 2:15 a.m. It was a very sad day for me. It's been four years since God took you away from me. I love you and miss you more than I can say everyday. It's hard for me to believe that you are not still here with me. Hope and pray that you and I will be together again someday. I miss doing all the wonderful things we did in our lifetime. The memories will live in my mind and heart as long as I live. Thank you for who I am today, Love and miss you so much. Your husband, grandson Chris and family