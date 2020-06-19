Linda Snell
Linda Snell, age 65, of Fairfield, beloved wife of Jeffrey R. Snell, entered into eternal life June 15, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Linda was a graduate of Weston High School and the University of Connecticut. She would go on to dedicate 38 years to furthering the not-for-profit organization serving individuals of all ages who have developmental disabilities, as well as providing support services to their families; STAR, Inc. as Director of Family Support Services. When Linda wasn't at work, she loved to spend time with her family. She spent great amounts of time traveling, sailing, skiing, and beaching at her favorite vacation spot at Lake Winnipesaukee. Most importantly to her were her family and friends. Many people have said her smile was contagious and could light up a room. Linda was universally seen as kind, emphatic, and had a sincerely bubbly energy. She had a wonderful way about her and she will be very missed. In addition to her husband, Jeffrey, Linda's memory will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Kirstin E. Reilly and Nicole S. Snell; her father, Robert E. Roylance, a granddaughter, Declan Reilly; a sister, Nanci E. Paluzzi, and her mother-in-law, Jeanie H. Snell. She was predeceased by her mother, Ingrid A. Roylance; and her brother, Robert T. Roylance, Jr. There will be a private gathering for close family and friends. There will also be a future celebratory gathering for all of Linda's friends and extended family. Details will be provided once the date and location are decided. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to contribute to the "Linda Snell Family Support Fund" by going to https://www.starct.org/donate. *Please be sure you scroll down and select Linda Snell Family Support Fund when making a donation. For travel directions or to sign her online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Linda Snell, age 65, of Fairfield, beloved wife of Jeffrey R. Snell, entered into eternal life June 15, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Linda was a graduate of Weston High School and the University of Connecticut. She would go on to dedicate 38 years to furthering the not-for-profit organization serving individuals of all ages who have developmental disabilities, as well as providing support services to their families; STAR, Inc. as Director of Family Support Services. When Linda wasn't at work, she loved to spend time with her family. She spent great amounts of time traveling, sailing, skiing, and beaching at her favorite vacation spot at Lake Winnipesaukee. Most importantly to her were her family and friends. Many people have said her smile was contagious and could light up a room. Linda was universally seen as kind, emphatic, and had a sincerely bubbly energy. She had a wonderful way about her and she will be very missed. In addition to her husband, Jeffrey, Linda's memory will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Kirstin E. Reilly and Nicole S. Snell; her father, Robert E. Roylance, a granddaughter, Declan Reilly; a sister, Nanci E. Paluzzi, and her mother-in-law, Jeanie H. Snell. She was predeceased by her mother, Ingrid A. Roylance; and her brother, Robert T. Roylance, Jr. There will be a private gathering for close family and friends. There will also be a future celebratory gathering for all of Linda's friends and extended family. Details will be provided once the date and location are decided. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to contribute to the "Linda Snell Family Support Fund" by going to https://www.starct.org/donate. *Please be sure you scroll down and select Linda Snell Family Support Fund when making a donation. For travel directions or to sign her online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 19, 2020.