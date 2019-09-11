|
|
Linda Susan Osad Taylor
Linda Susan Osad Taylor, 71, daughter of the late Ruth Scott Osad and Alexander Osad, passed away on August 25,2019. She was predeceased by her beloved brother Michael Scott Osad. Linda was the beloved sister of Mary Osad Ellenbast and husband Hank; beloved sister of Joan Osad Gibbons and husband Kevin; beloved aunt of Heather Gibbons Doss and husband Richard; and beloved godmother and aunt of Laura Gibbons. Linda was a 1965 graduate of Norwalk High School, Norwalk, Connecticut. She attended Central Connecticut State College, New Britain, Connecticut. Linda was a long time resident of Monroe, CT before moving to Las Vegas, NV. Her distinguished career included contributions to Offset Typesetters, The Westport News, General Electric, Topstone, and Crossroads Graphics. Linda also had her own company, Taylor'd Type. After her move to Las Vegas, Nevada, Linny worked for the Las Vegas Hilton, from where she retired. Linda was a talented and creative author, writing both children's books and adult fiction novels in her retirement. She was loved by her family and friends as a devoted confident and coach with a knack for giving just the right advice. In addition, Linda was a devoted animal advocate adopting well over 20 dogs and cats, many with significant health issues. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and dogs, Honey and Sonny. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in memory of Linda be made to a local branch of the ASPCA or local no-kill animal shelter.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 13, 2019