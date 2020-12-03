1/
Linda Waldo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Agosto Waldo
Linda Agosto Waldo died peacefully with her husband and five children by her side at her home on North Hutchinson Island on November 23, 2020. Linda was born April 6, 1940 at Norwalk Hospital in Norwalk, CT and was raised in Darien, CT. She and her husband raised their own family in Trumbull, CT, then retired together to North Hutchinson Island in Florida. Linda is survived by her brother George Agosto. Her husband of 58 years Charles Waldo Sr. Her children: Laurie Waldo Hunter, Charles Waldo Jr, Thomas Waldo, Shari Waldo Gawronski, and David Waldo. She was also an active grandmother who treasured and embraced every moment with her grandchildren: Christian Perez Waldo, Charles Waldo III, James waldo, Christopher Waldo, Thomas Waldo, Sarah Waldo Ackerley, Hannah Waldo, Rebekah Waldo and Steven and Jennifer Gawronski. She also loved her four Great-grandchildren: Ella, Wyatt, Wesley and Evelyn Waldo She was predeceased by her father George Agosto, mother Mary Agosto, and sister Joann Agosto Synnott of Darien, CT. Linda spent her life following the teaching of Jesus by helping others. For over 25 years she volunteered with Hospice. She taught CCD for many years at her church. She was a Eucharistic minister and would faithfully bring communion and flowers to the residence of St. Joseph Manor in Trumbull, CT. She also cooked for a homeless shelter, Camp Haven in Vero. She was a long-time member at St Catherine's catholic church in Trumbull, CT and then Holy Cross catholic church in Vero Beach, FL. She was also a proud daughter of St. Francis De Sales. Services will be held on Monday, December 7th, 9:00 a.m. at St Catherine of Sienna Church, Trumbull, CT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Service
10:00 AM
Holy Cross catholic church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
November 29, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 29, 2020
Heaven has been blessed with your arrival. You will always be missed. Thank you for always being there for me.
Chris and Mary Riccio
Family
November 28, 2020
Please accept our heartfelt condolences on Linda's passing. Sending love & strength to Charlie and family at this difficult time. May she rest in peace!




Tom & Alice Brady
Friend
November 27, 2020
We will love you and miss you always.
Carol Zajkowski
Family
November 27, 2020
Heaven has gained an awesome Angel. Hugs and prayers for all of the family. She helped make my crazy childhood happier by including me in her life.
Sue Tyler Greene
Friend
November 26, 2020
We are deeply saddened by the news of Linda’s passing. our sincere condolences to Charlie and the whole family.
The Labate’s, Justine and John.
Justine Labate
Friend
November 26, 2020
Linda was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She lived her faith by ministering to others every day. She was truly loved and will be remembered and missed.
The Hunter Family
Family
November 26, 2020
A lovely friend and a great bridge player. I shall miss her dearly when I visit Owen Harbour south this winter. Rest In Peace Linda. Mar
Marcella McGovern
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved