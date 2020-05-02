Linda Werner
1953 - 2020
Linda (Searles) Werner
Linda Jane Werner (née Searles), of Trumbull, CT, passed away on Thursday, April 30th, 2020 at the age of 66.
Linda was born to parents Kenneth and Jeanne Searles on October 28th, 1953 in Flushing, NY. She attended St. Mary's Girls High School in Garden City, N.Y. and later earned degrees from Principia College and an MBA from NYU Stern. She held a long and meaningful career as a financial controller at Citibank and accountant at Town of Wilton. While not working, Linda loved spending time with her family, sharing her love of music as a devoted member of Trumbull Congregational Church (Member Of Choir), and also pursued several volunteer opportunities to give back to her local community.
Linda was predeceased by her mother Jeanne Searles, father Kenneth Searles, and sister Laura Searles. She is survived by her sweetheart husband Michael Werner, daughter Katherine Werner and fiance Dister J Deoss, and her son Kenneth Werner. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Linda can be made to the Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven and Yale Cancer Center. http://www.closertofree.com.
Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull, CT.
To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
