Linda Sue (Hayes) Wilson
Linda Sue (Hayes) Wilson, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in her sleep with her twin children by her bedside at River Glen Heath Care in Southbury, CT from unknown causes. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 40 years, David E. Wilson 4 months ago. She was born on December 17, 1949 to the late Margaret Hanson Pritchard, taken too soon, 70 years young, will be forever missed and will live in our hearts forever. Linda Sue Wilson, an incredible mother, is survived by her twins Jason E. Wilson and Jenea M. Wilson, grandson Joseph J. Gagliardi, III, sister Jean Austin, her niece and goddaughter Laurie Austin Lenahan, niece Danielle Austin Wiley and great-nephew Jake Ferro, great-nephew Owen Lenahan and great-niece Kari Austin. Besides her husband and mother, she was predeceased by her nephew Michael Austin and niece Karen Austin. Linda retired from Subway Headquarters, loved to cook family holiday dinners, enjoyed living in Southbury Heritage Village with her husband, summer picnics and family time. The family will honor Linda on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford, from 4pm to 7pm with a prayer service at 6:30pm. Interment will be private. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 29, 2020