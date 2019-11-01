|
Lindo M. Francoletti
Lindo Michael Francoletti, age 93, a longtime resident of both Bridgeport and Redding, died on October 30, 2019. He was the husband of the late Angeline Belardinelli Francoletti.
Born in Stamford, CT on September 26, 1926, he was the son of the late Barnabino and Quinta (Bonvini) Francoletti. Lindo graduated from Bullard Havens Technical School in 1944 and enlisted in the United States Navy on August 24, 1944. He was assigned to Sampson, NY, and then served out of Corpus Christi, TX. He was honorably discharged July 14, 1946. He became a plumber upon his discharge and worked for Ray Flanagan, Inc. in Fairfield, CT for over 40 years.
Lindo is survived by a son, Paul Francoletti, and his wife Amy of Redding, and a daughter, Linda Grant, and her husband DeWayne of Ridgefield. Lindo is additionally survived by three grandchildren, Nicholas, Joseph and Abigail Francoletti. He is also survived by his sisters and their spouses, Gina Poole and her husband Robert, and Mary Roberto and her husband Ernest. He was predeceased by sisters Emma McDonough and Irma Ceccorulli.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 5 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Church, 169 Blackrock Turnpike, Redding, CT 06876. Burial will be private.
Family and friends may call on Monday, November 4th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel, CT 06801.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vitas Healthcare; https://vitascommunityconnection.org/. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019