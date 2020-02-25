|
|
Lionel Machado
Lionel (Leo) Machado, age 95 of Bridgeport died Monday, February 25, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Marie Gouveia Machado. Born in Westport, Massachusetts he was the son of the late Julian and Theresa Freitas Machado. Mr. Machado was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. He retired as an inspector with Avco-Lycoming, Textron. He enjoyed bowling, singing in choirs and barbershop quartets, and going to the mall to meet with friends. He was a longtime New York Giants and Mets fan. Most of all he loved having a good time and spending time with family especially his grandsons. Survivors in addition to his wife Marie, include his loving daughter, Theresa M. Paul and her husband John, sister, Irene Correia, grandsons, John, Julian and Jason, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Julian and Armand. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 9:15 a.m. from the Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven, Trumbull. Friends may call Friday 4-8 p.m. To send online condolences, please visit
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 26, 2020