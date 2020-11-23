1/1
Lionel P. Gracia
Lionel Patrick Gracia
Lionel Patrick Gracia "Pat", age 91, of Trumbull, the beloved widower of Claire P. Blados Gracia, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in St. Vincent Medical Center. Born in New Bedford, MA to the late Joao and Maria (Fernandes) Gracia, he has been a lifelong Bridgeport area resident. Pat was retired from Bridgeport Rolling Mills where he was a brass, copper and bronze roller. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard for 20+ years, ranking as a Master Sergeant. An avid softball player and golfer well into his 70's. Full of Life and enthusiasm, Pat loved to entertain by signing a song, or "playing the spoons". He will be missed dearly by many. Pat's survivors include his daughters, Laurinda "Lory" Walsh, Cynthia Rodar and her husband Gene "Doc" and Tricia Gracia Kallmeyer, 5 grandchildren, Jason P. Gracia and his fiancée Stefanie Brooks, Jennifer Tranquillo, Michele Williams and her husband Sean, Christopher and Tyler Kallmeyer, 6 great-grandchildren, Aaron, Nina, Malachi, Rahnie, Jade and SJ, several nieces and nephews. a graveside interment will take place on Monday, November 30, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Due to the restrictions and rules with the current pandemic, everyone in attendance must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The Adzima Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
