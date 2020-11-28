Lisa Ann Cimmino
Lisa Ann Cimmino, age 57, of Trumbull, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on June 23, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Umberto (Albert) and Sandra Grace Case Cimmino. Lisa was a graduate of Trumbull High School and was a teacher and paraprofessional for the Trumbull Board of Education with almost 30 years of service. She is survived by her loving brother, Thomas Albert Cimmino and many cousins and friends.
A graveside interment service meeting directly in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Middlebrooks Avenue, Trumbull will take place on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Robert W. Hammond officiating. Please wear a mask and follow social distance guidelines. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.
.