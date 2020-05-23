Lisa Barber Liphardt
Lisa Barber Liphardt (65) of Naugatuck, CT passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in East Windsor, CT. Lisa was born in Milford, CT to Thomas and Dorothy Barber on May 26, 1954. She graduated from Central High School Bridgeport in 1973.
Lisa lived most of her life in Bridgeport, spending countless days at Seaside Park. She studied dance and acrobatics at Zita Carrano Dancers Studio in Bridgeport and at Broadway Dance Center under Charles Kelly. She had the honor to perform at the 1964 World Fair in New York City. She loved to dance, and nothing was ever done around the house without music. Whatever activities her daughters were involved in you could always find Lisa giving a helping hand. She was PTA President for Multicultural Magnet School, the ultimate stage mom, known for her sense of humor and love of life.
Lisa will be remembered by her beloved daughters Jennifer Kratky and Melissa Swindon, her three adored grandsons Michael, Jack and Ryan, her dedicated husband of 35 years James Liphardt, her best friends Linda and Nancy, her brother Dave, sister-in-law Pam, her sister Joanne and her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, whom she loved very much.
Lisa is preceded in death by her father Tom, her mother Dorothy, her stepmother Barbara, her sisters Phyllis, Sandra and niece Holly.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Easton, CT. Arrangements are by Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, Monroe, CT. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence please visit www.spadaccinofuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in her name to the Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 23, 2020.