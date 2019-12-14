|
|
Lisa Martin
Sep 21, 1957 - Dec 11, 2019
Lisa Martin, age 62 of Derby and previously of Stratford, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Bridgeport, Hospital. Lisa was born September 21, 1957 in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Lisi) Martin and had been a lifetime area resident. A graduate of Stratford high school, Lisa was employed with the Highland Country Club. She loved animals and very involved with many animal rescue groups including the Stratford Cat project. She also was an avid music fan and loved cooking and traveling. She is survived by her sister, Karen Martucci and her husband Robert, her niece, Jennifer Menillo and great nephew Anthony Menillo. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph V. Martin. Friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Entombment in Saint Michaels Garden Mausoleum will follow. Friends may visit with her family Tuesday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Donations in her memory may be made to the diabetes association, ://www.diabetes.org/Donate-to-ADA or the Stratford Cat Project, 85 Champion Ter., Stratford, CT 06614. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 15, 2019