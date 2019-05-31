Resources More Obituaries for Lisa Milne Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lisa Milne

Lisa Gail Maloney Milne, age 52, of Trumbull, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 following a six year battle with melanoma. Lisa fought to enjoy life despite her deteriorating health, living joyfully up until a week prior to her passing. She enjoyed going out with friends and recently visiting her children in Boston.

She is survived by her two children, Ian Alexander Milne (26) and Taylor Lynn Milne (23), long-time boyfriend of 10+ years, Steve Lafex, her mother and stepfather, Juleen Maloney and Pete Raina of Trumbull,CT, and her brother Russell Maloney of Elmhurst, IL.

Lisa was born in Provo, Utah on December 21, 1966. She spent a lot of her childhood years moving from home to home across the country before landing in Fairfield County where she would remain. Lisa was a graduate of Bunnell High School in Stratford and attended Southern Connecticut State University. She settled down in Trumbull in 1998 where she raised her children and lived for the rest of her years.

Lisa was diagnosed with Stage IV Melanoma on her liver on September 22, 2013. Despite the diagnosis, and simultaneously fighting Multiple Sclerosis (MS) since age 33, she never missed a single game or competition involving her children. The community may remember the "Love for Lisa" campaign her children led to give Lisa her dream trip to Hawaii in 2013 after receiving her diagnosis. She was expected to make it only six more months from that diagnosis but she beat the odds and fought to see another six years, getting to attend both Ian and Taylor's college graduations from Hamilton College and University of Connecticut, respectively, fulfilling a lifetime wish for Lisa.

Lisa will be best remembered by her unwavering strength in the face of physical hardships, her pride and love for her children, and her kindness to any friends in need. Lisa never let her health challenges define her and has given everything to her kids.

A memorial celebration of life will be held at the family home in Trumbull at 2932 Nichols Avenue on Saturday, June 1 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flower contributions, donations can be made to Yale New Haven Health where Lisa received high-quality care and treatments for over a decade at the Smilow Cancer Hospital. Donations can be made by following the link below. https://www.givetoynhh.org/ways-to-give/honor-a-loved-one/?_ga=2.155917563.1513574154.1559313308-323599892.1559313308 Published in Connecticut Post on May 31, 2019