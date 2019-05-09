Lisa Waite

Lisa Waite, born February 2, 1963 to the late Joseph and Marjorie Waite, passed away after a long series of illnesses and gained her peace on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Lisa loved many things in life but she especially loved her dog, Chino. Lisa is survived by four brothers, John Waite (Barbara), Duane Waite (partner Cathy), David Waite, and Edward Waite; an aunt and uncle from Maine, James and Jackie Waite; and her loving aunt Yvette. A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 S. Benson Road, Fairfield. Friends may greet the family from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Lisa's memory to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or to the , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016. For information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com