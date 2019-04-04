Home

St Margaret's Church
2539 Park Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 368-4425
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
5:15 PM
Lisene "Elena" Savone


Lisene "Elena" Savone
1927 - 2019
Lisene "Elena" Savone Obituary
Lisene "Elena" Savone
Lisene "Elena" (Paniccia) Savone of Anagni, Italy. Wife to the late Enrico Savone entered eternal rest on Friday, March 1, 2019. Born December 7, 1927 in Torrice, Italy; she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Rosa (Marini) Paniccia.
Survivors include her two loving sons; Father Enzo Savone and Domenico Savone, and his wife, Maria (Marcotullio) Savone. Her three grandchildren, Patrizia Savone and her husband Giuseppe, Antonella Savone and her husband Gianpiero, and Piero Savone. Her two great-grandchildren; Daniela and Gianmarco. Her brothers; Giovanni Paniccia and wife Domenica of Bridgeport, CT, Francesco Paniccia and wife Enrica of Yonkers, NY; and many nieces and nephews both near and far.
A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 6 at 5:15 p.m., St. Margaret's Shrine, 2539 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 4, 2019
