Lois Ann Walsh
Lois Ann (Clancy) Walsh, 93 of Fairfield, the beloved wife of the late Edward R. Walsh, Jr., passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve Clancy.
Lois grew up in Black Rock and was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in Emmitsburg, MD. She was a retiree of Bradlees Department Store. Lois was a volunteer at the St. Vincent Medical Center Seton Gift Shop for many years and was also a member of the Holy Family Ladies Guild. Her life revolved around family, church and community.
Lois is survived by her devoted children, Michael Walsh and his fiancé, Eleanore Fayer of Bristol, Susan Daigle and her husband Michael of Portsmouth, NH, Timothy Walsh of Stuart, FL, and Patrick Walsh and his wife Rosemary of Stratford. She will also be missed by her seven cherished grandchildren, Kerry Walsh of Bristol, Erin Walsh and her fiancé Bill Scaife of Bristol, Elizabeth Daigle Potter and her husband Robert of Littleton, CO, Colleen Dorton and her husband Brian of Denver, CO, Michelle Telian and her husband Adam of Boston, MA, and Shawn and Lora Walsh of Stratford; her great-grandchildren, Alexandrea, Julia and Emma of Bristol and two on the way. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Joseph E. Clancy and her sister, Jane Hultgren.
Family and friends may greet her family on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Fairfield. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield, CT 06825. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 9, 2020