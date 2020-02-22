|
Lois M. Buynak
Lois M. Buynak, age 87, beloved wife of 66 years to Andrew J. Buynak, Sr. of Milford, entered peaceful rest surrounded by her family on Feb. 20, 2020 at CT Hospice in Branford. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Hilda (Stites) Amann and was born on Dec. 25, 1932 in Milford. Mrs. Buynak enjoyed being a bridal consultant at the former Josie's Bridal in Milford for many years. She was a devote Catholic and loved vacationing in Newport and the Caribbean. In addition to her husband, she leaves four children, Kim Mills and her husband, David of Milford, Andrea Braccio and her husband, Marc of Orange, Andy Buynak, Jr. and his wife Shelly of Milford and Stephanie Dudding and her husband Randy of Milford, eight grandchildren, Kristin, Heather, Katherine, Lauren, Daniel, Vanessa, Brianna and Hailey, as well as eight great-grandchildren and her sister, Judy Barry of Milford. She was predeceased by her brothers Arthur Amann and Thomas Moore and sister Sadie Iannotti. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Wednesday, February 26th from 4-7 p.m. at THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 27th at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Gabriel Church, Milford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to CT Hospice. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 23, 2020