Lois Bood Campbell
Lois Bood Campbell passed away, peacefully, on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Home in Stratford, CT, surrounded by her loving family. Lois was born on Oct 19, 1928 in Providence, RI, daughter of Henry and Esther Bood. She was a graduate of Rhode Island College and Colby-Sawyer College. Lois taught first grade in Stratford, CT and Christiana, PA for many years. She and her husband Edward D. Campbell retired to the coast of Maine and lived in Brooklin for 20 years, spending her final years in Southington and Milford, CT. With her husband she was a founding member of the CT Orchid Society, served as 3rd Selectman in Brooklin, ME and volunteered at Blue Hill Hospital in Blue Hill, ME. She was predeceased by her brother Henry J. Bood Jr., daughter Cheryl-Ann Campbell, nephew Keith Read, and husband of 54 years Edward D. Campbell. Lois is survived by her daughter, Janet C. Rosen, son-in-law George Sanders, grandsons Matthew and Mark Rosen, sister Janet B. Read and nieces Sharon Geraldi and Linda Corley. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 3rd, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad Street, Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Activity Fund at Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 7003 Main St., Stratford, CT 06614, or Connecticut Hospice at www.hospice.com/donate. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 2, 2019