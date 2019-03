Lois (Baldwin) Cronin

Lois (Baldwin) Cronin, age 95, of East Windsor, NJ passed away February 26, 2019 in her home. She was born in Waterbury, CT and was a longtime area resident. Mrs. Cronin was a retired nurse, who graduated from Saint Luke's in 1946. Lois enjoyed researching genecology, reading, and writing. She was an active member of a number of her local congregations over the years and taught Sunday School. She is survived by her beloved husband Daniel Cronin of NJ, four children Dr. Harold Cronin and his wife Linda of Trumbull, CT, Glenn Cronin and his wife Mary of PA, Jeffrey Cronin of Stratford, CT and Catherine Bravo of NJ; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend her memorial services on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull, CT. Interment will be private. Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to your local Unitarian Congregation in her name. To leave an online condolence please visit mullinsfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary