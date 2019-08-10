Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Haines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Haines


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Haines Obituary
Lois G. Haines
Lois G. Haines, age 86, of Easton passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. She joins her beloved husband, Frank C. Haines, Jr. She leaves behind three devoted children and their spouses, Robin Haines of Branford, Dawn (Ralph) Tarantino of Trumbull, Todd (Dean) Haines of Easton; 6 grandchildren, Ryan (Michelle) Tarantino of Bridgeport, Kelly Lachioma (John Snedeker) of Easton, John (Katherine) Lachioma, III of Oxford, Megan (James) Murcko of Trumbull, Ashley (Timothy) Williams of Boston, Massachusetts and Quintin Haines of Easton; and 6 great-grandchildren, JJ Lachioma, Dylan and Kaylie Murcko, Aubrey Snedeker and Camdyn and Cole Williams. Lois loved life and was known for her kind, caring and generous spirit, positive outlook and devotion to family. The family would like to give a special thanks to Karen and Maria of Connecticut Hospice, Caregivers Darlene Voight, Tammy and Candy for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time. Services will be held privately. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
Download Now