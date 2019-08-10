|
|
Lois G. Haines
Lois G. Haines, age 86, of Easton passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. She joins her beloved husband, Frank C. Haines, Jr. She leaves behind three devoted children and their spouses, Robin Haines of Branford, Dawn (Ralph) Tarantino of Trumbull, Todd (Dean) Haines of Easton; 6 grandchildren, Ryan (Michelle) Tarantino of Bridgeport, Kelly Lachioma (John Snedeker) of Easton, John (Katherine) Lachioma, III of Oxford, Megan (James) Murcko of Trumbull, Ashley (Timothy) Williams of Boston, Massachusetts and Quintin Haines of Easton; and 6 great-grandchildren, JJ Lachioma, Dylan and Kaylie Murcko, Aubrey Snedeker and Camdyn and Cole Williams. Lois loved life and was known for her kind, caring and generous spirit, positive outlook and devotion to family. The family would like to give a special thanks to Karen and Maria of Connecticut Hospice, Caregivers Darlene Voight, Tammy and Candy for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time. Services will be held privately. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 11, 2019