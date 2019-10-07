|
Lois Horvath
Lois Marie (Guzzi) Horvath, 75, of Beacon Falls, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was the loving wife of Ronald Horvath for 57 years.
Lois was born July 10, 1944 in Bridgeport, a daughter of Salvatore and Margaret (Tempini) Guzzi.
Lois's main focus in life was her family and friends. She welcomed all into her home, table and heart. Lois was a devoted wife and mother who took great pride in caring for her grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping, Mah Jong, Doo Wop music, Gone With the Wind memorabilia, cooking, baking, and planning family gatherings. Lois made everyone's lives better with her kind heart and silly nature.
Besides her husband Ronald, Lois is survived by her daughter Brenda and husband Scott Martin of Prospect, her son Marc Horvath of Naugatuck, and daughter Jennifer and husband Matthew Fletcher of Bethany, grandchildren Melissa Martin, Danielle (Martin) Choly, Julia Horvath, Owen Horvath, Abigail Fletcher and Hannah Fletcher, four great grandchildren, her brother Ralph Guzzi and his wife Lorraine of Waterbury, a sister in law Linda Everett and many nieces and nephews.
Lois was predeceased by her brother Alan Guzzi, sister Carol Stowe and niece Sharon McConomy.
A funeral service will be held Friday October 11, 2019 at 10 am at Christ Episcopal Church, 526 Amity Rd., Bethany. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery, 249 Cross St., Naugatuck. Calling hours will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4 pm til 7 pm at the Prospect Memorial Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Rd., Prospect .
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to .
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 8, 2019