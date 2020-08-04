1/1
Lois Hoyt
Lois (D'Andrea) Hoyt
Lois (D'Andrea) Hoyt, age 77 of Shelton and formerly of Trumbull, passed away on August 2, 2020. of Shelton and formerly of Trumbull, passed away on August 2, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Alfred and Helen D'Andrea. She was a retired Bridgeport elementary school teacher with over 36 years of service virtually all of which was spent at Park City Magnet School. Mrs. Hoyt was an active member of the community as a member of the Long Hill Fire Dept Ladies Auxiliary, the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers' Association and the Long Hill Garden Club.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, Daniel W. Hoyt; her sisters Katherine (Richard) Scheitinger, Karen (Ross) Birnbaum and her brother Jack (Jeanette) D'Andrea and several beloved nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brother Williiam. A. D'Andrea.
Funeral services will be private. Interment in Long Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association Scholarship Fund (www.gbrta.org), the Long Hill Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship Fund 5400 Main St, Trumbull, CT 06611, the Long Hill Garden Club (www.longhillgc.org), or Masonicare 22 Masonic Ave. Wallingford, CT 06492.
Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 4, 2020.
