Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
175 Old Tannery Road
Monroe, CT
Lois Josephine Sweetman


1934 - 2019
Lois Josephine Sweetman Obituary
Lois Josephine Sweetman
Lois Josephine Sweetman passed away peacefully on July 17th. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, George and son Neil Sweetman. She is survived by her family of daughters Carol McDermott, and her husband George; and Gail Sweetman and her husband George Pospisil and her greatest joy - her grandchildren: Tyler and Justine; and step-grandchildren, Sara and Ryan; as well as her brothers Sonny and Graham and many nieces and nephews in Great Britain, and her dearest friend Nell Sharma. Josie had a special ability to make friends wherever she went. People were immediately drawn to her kindness, generosity and sense of humor. Born in Liverpool, England on September 22, 1934. She will be soon be joining her husband and son as she embarks on her final journey back home on the ferry 'cross the Mersey to the land she loved. Our hearts are torn in every way but we rest a little easier knowing that heaven has another angel who will watch over us. Service will be held for the family and friends at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 175 Old Tannery Road, Monroe, CT at 6 p.m. on Jul. 25th for those that would like to attend.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 22, 2019
