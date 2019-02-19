Lois Marcucio

Lois Marcucio, age 88, of Shelton, entered into rest on Saturday, February 16, 2019 in her home with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late Gaetano Marcucio. Lois was born in Prospect Park, NJ on May 22, 1930, daughter of the late Dante and Helen (Kohl) Doda and has been a Shelton resident since 1958. Lois was a member of the Shelton, Derby and Ansonia Senior Centers. Lois was an excellent stitcher and knitter. She also enjoyed waitressing and the patrons she meet over the years. Most of all she was proud of her family and loved her large family gatherings. She is the beloved mother of Chris Marcucio, Carl Marcucio and his wife Anne Marie, Janice Biercevicz and her husband Greg, Brian Marcucio and his wife Jodi, loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, sister of David Doda, Dian Stewart, and Stevie Wise and also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Joan Huebener. Friends may call on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with her funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Spring Burial will be held in Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left to Lois family at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary