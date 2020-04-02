|
Lois F. Mayer
Lois F. Mayer, 94, a 53 year resident of Westport passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 1st, 2020 in Melbourne, FL. Lois was born April 20th, 1925 in Bridgeport, CT, graduated from Bridgeport's Central High School and received her BA and MBA from the University of Michigan. Lois began her teaching career at Bassick High School in Bridgeport, became the Director of the Center for Interim Education in Bridgeport, and finished her long career as an educator as the Dean of Instruction for the Evening Division of Norwalk Technical College.
Lois's life was filled with her children and grandchildren, her love of tennis and Jewish culture and the Yiddish language and books.
Lois is survived by her son Samuel (Karen) Mayer, daughters Rachel Mayer Shlossman (Jerry) and Abigail Fenicle (Ronald) in addition to her 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date pending the lifting of restrictions on public gatherings.
Published in Connecticut Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020