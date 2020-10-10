Lois (Winnick) Schoenhorn
Lois (Winnick) Schoenhorn, 90, passed away on October 5, 2020.
Born in Bridgeport, she lived most of her adult life in Fairfield, where she loved to entertain with her gourmet cooking club, and to travel the world with her husband, Siggi, who predeceased her. A graduate of the University of Bridgeport with BA and MA degrees, she was President of the JAT Ltd employment agency, and was active in local democratic politics. She was a President of the Fairfield County National Council of Jewish Women. Lois is survived by her sons, Jon and his wife Susan of Farmington, CT; Andy and his wife Sara of Orange County, CA; and Tim of Maui, Hawaii; and her nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Due to Covid, services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com