Loraine Marie Puvogel, age 71, of Milford, CT, beloved Wife of James Puvogel and sister of George Casazza, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on July 19, 2019. Born on December 6, 1947 in the Bronx NY, she was the mother of Justin, Patrick and Meghan Puvogel.

Loraine worked as a nurse for 50 years, starting in Manhattan and working up to head nurse at Jacoby Medical Center until she moved to Milford, CT, where she worked at Milford Hospital for the next 42 years until she retired. When she wasn't working Loraine loved to spend time with her 3 grandchildren, Sailor, Jack and Paisley. She also enjoyed traveling to tropical destinations, her yearly trips to Montauk and spending summers at the Milford Yacht Club.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday July 26, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. with a prayer service to follow at CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460.