Loreta Martini Marini
Loreta Martini Marini, age 94 born in Frosinone, Italy, residing in Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2020 at her son's home in Trumbull. She is survived by her sons Domenick Marini and wife Valerie, Massimo Marini and wife Cathy of West Virginia, four grandchildren David Marini and wife Timberley, John Marini and wife Marisa, Sarah Marini and Steven Marini, three great-grandchildren Austin Marini, Eliza Marini, and Gabriella Marini. She was predeceased by her husband Giovanni Marini and nine brothers and sisters from Italy. Friends may attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10:00a.m., meeting directly in Christ the King Church, 4700 Madison Avenue, Trumbull. Masks are required to attend. Interment will be private. No flowers please. The family would like to send their sincere gratitude to Hartford Health Care VNA nurses and CNA, LAURA, Theresa, Victoria, and BLOSSOM for their humanity and care of our Ma and our family during her convalescence and this difficult transition. To send online condolences please visit www.redgatehennessy.com