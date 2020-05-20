Loretta J. Arthur
Loretta J. (Bulinski) Arthur, age 86, of Stratford, entered eternal life on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Shady Knoll Healthcare Center in Seymour. Loretta was the beloved wife of Louis Arthur. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Church. She loved hosting family and friends with her many delicious meals that she lovingly prepared with perfection along with her spectacular desserts. Born in Bridgeport on July 24, 1933 to the late Sigmund Bulinski and Helen (Murcko) Bulinski. Loretta was a loving and devoted wife to the love of her life, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Loretta will be deeply missed and remembered by all who knew and loved her, especially because of her sweet, loving, kind and gentle spirit. She is survived by her beloved husband, Louis of Stratford, her daughter, Karen Taptick of Stratford, her son, Richard and (Annette) Arthur of Madison, and her daughter, Cindy and (John) Thurston of Cumming, GA, four grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Carol (the late Larry) Frashefski of Ravensdale, WA, her brother, Robert and (Joyce) Bulinski of Seymour and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current health situation Loretta's family has elected to have a private family service. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations in memory of Loretta to: Athena Home Health and Hospice, 135 South Road, Farmington, CT 06032 For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 20, 2020.