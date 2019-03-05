Loretta (Lori) E. Harris

Loretta (Lori) E. Harris, age 93, beloved wife of the late Howard (Bud) Harris passed away peacefully in her Shelton home surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Robert E. Miller and Loretta (Costello) Miller. Loretta retired from Bridgeport Hospital and continued as a volunteer for many years accruing four thousand hours of service. She was a lifetime member of VFW Post 9460 Woman's Auxiliary and the St. Margaret Mary Lady's Guild. Loretta enjoyed traveling the country with her husband, baking her famous Irish Soda Bread, and was an avid UCONN basketball fan. She also had many cherished memories of fun times and laughter with the 'Leaves Gang'. Nothing meant more to Loretta than her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Loretta is survived by her children and their spouses, James and Carol Harris, Arthur and Barbara Harris, Roberta and Thomas Ceccarelli Sr. and Barbara and Michael DeCarlo; six grandchildren, Howard, Lee, Chris and Keith Harris, Thomas Ceccarelli Jr. and Nicole DeCarlo. Three great-granddaughters Mackenzie Ceccarelli, Hailey and Dannica Harris; and many nieces and nephews. The family would especially like to thank Rose Rodriquez for the years of loving care given to Loretta. The family would also like to thank the team of Vitas, especially Carrie Petrucci RN. In addition to her beloved husband of 73 years, she was predeceased by her son Howard Harris Jr., her daughter-in-law Sandy Harris, her brothers Robert E. Miller, Frank Miller and her sisters Marie Lota and Hope Miller. Friends may call on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton on Thursday, friends are invited to go directly to the Assumption Church, 61 North Cliff Street, Ansonia for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Internment will immediately follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations please be made in Loretta's memory to Vitas, 199 Park Road Ext., Suite 102, Middlebury, CT 06762 or Bridgeport Hospital Foundation, 267 Grant St., Bridgeport, CT 06610. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary