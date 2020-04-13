|
Loretta McCarthy
Loretta (Lolly) Agresta McCarthy, age 95, of the Lordship section of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Ted McCarthy, passed away April 11, 2020 peacefully in Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehab in Fairfield. Lolly was born January 23,1925 to the late Yolanda and Joseph Agresta in Ogdensburg, NY. She worked at Milford Hospital as an EKG Technician for twenty-five years. Lolly enjoyed teaching caning at Sterling House Community Center and was a longtime member of Our Lady of Peace Church in Lordship. We've all been blessed with her beautiful hats and sweaters that she knitted and especially her wonderful Lasagna Lolly will always be remembered sitting on her beloved Russian Beach face turned towards the sun forever. Survivors include her son, Paul McCarthy and wife Kathy, four grandchildren, Paul E. McCarthy, Matthew Gelb and wife Calla, Joshua McCarthy, Kane McCarthy Zaghloul and husband Ramzi and 5 great-grandchildren, a brother, Dr. William Agresta and wife Sandra and sister, Rita Labash and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Lolly was predeceased by her son, Timothy McCarthy. Due to the current health situation the family has elected to have a private family service. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 14, 2020