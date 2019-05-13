Loretta Pjura

Loretta Lemire Pjura, age 95, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late John Pjura, passed away on May 11, 2019 in Bishop Wicke Health Center, Shelton. Loretta was born on April 5, 1924 in Manchester, New Hampshire to the late Cyprien and Regina (Provencher) Lemire and has been a longtime area resident. She was a fan of the New York Yankees and was a devoted supporter of . Loretta will be remembered for always putting others before herself. Survivors include her devoted children, John N. Pjura and his wife Teresa of North Carolina, and James J. Pjura and his wife Betty-Ann of Shelton, 5 cherished grandchildren, John Martin, Alan Jack, Meghan Marie, James and William, a great-granddaughter, Lucianna, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Loretta was predeceased by her brothers, Abe, Norman, Roland and Leo. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, May 16th at 9:30 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, and at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with her family on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary