Lori Ann Grinsted
Lori Ann Grinsted, 53, of Ansonia, wife of Charles Grinsted, passed away Oct. 20 at Griffin Hospital. She was born March 23, 1966 in Derby, daughter of Beverly Lunn Sobin of Springfield, VT. and the late Robert Sobin. A lifelong Valley resident, she worked as a parts assembler for Derby Cellular. Lori was an avid NASCAR fan and she loved the New England Patriots. In addition to her husband, she leaves to cherish her memory, her brother Michael Sobin of Meriden, her Sisters-In-Law Diane (Michael) Taillon of Rowley, MA. and Nancy (Michael) Laneuville of Ansonia, Mother-In-Law Lillian Gard of Ansonia, her Aunt Andrea Clark of Mundelien, Illinois, several beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews and her beloved cats. She also loved her wildlife racoons. Above all, her greatest joy in life was being an aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Services of remembrance will be held Thursday evening, October 24 at 7:00 p.m. from The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia, CT. friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor her memory may go to The Ansonia Animal Shelter, 2 Elm St. Ansonia, CT. 06401.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 23, 2019