Lori Bigelow
Lori Sue Bigelow, age 66, died peacefully in her home in Wilton on February 24, 2020. Lori grew up in Westport where she first fell in love with gymnastics. She then went on to Keene State College and was the captain of the team. Several years after graduation, she joined the family firm of Bigelow Tea. She became renowned for her gift in creating some of the most flavorful and successful teas in the company's portfolio today.
Lori was a valued member of the USA and Canadian Tea Association for many years and retired from being the Co-President at Bigelow in 2006. She was instrumental in the Bigelow family's purchase of the Charleston Tea Garden in South Carolina in 2003. Today it is a thriving destination spot.
Lori deeply loved her niece and nephew with all her heart and was so very proud of them. She was also a wonderful and loving mother of many dogs over her lifetime. One of her favorite events was dressing up with her dog on Halloween and distributing candy to the kids in downtown Wilton.
Lori is survived by her parents, Eunice and David Bigelow, her sister Cindi Bigelow, her niece and nephew, David Bigelow O'Hara and Meghan Campbell O'Hara. She also leaves behind her partner, David McDonald.
The wake will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home in Fairfield. A Memorial Service will be held on March 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Greenfield Hill Congregational Church in Fairfield followed by inurnment in the Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lori's memory to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090, https://secure.aspca.org/donate/donate. Lori will be missed by all of us who were blessed to know her.
Published in Connecticut Post from Mar. 1 to Mar. 6, 2020